The Bees’ first match of 2022 started evenly, with the best chance of the opening stages coming in the 10th minute as Aston Oxborough found Jamie Turley with a deep free-kick from the halfway line.

The Bees’ captain rose above a Boreham Wood defender at the back post and flicked his header wide of the target.

Luke Garrard’s side went close to finding the breakthrough when Frankie Raymond played the ball to Josh Rees on the edge of the box.

The Wood’s No. 7 shot low and hard towards the bottom corner and forced Oxborough to get down and push the ball away.

Jacob Mendy was next to test the Bees’ defence as he delivered a low cross towards Gus Mafuta in the 35th minute.

Ben Richards-Everton was alert to the danger and got in front of the attacker to turn it behind for a corner that failed to threaten his side.

Dean Brennan’s side enjoyed possession towards the start of the second half and almost opened the scoring shortly after the hour mark when some strong pressure earned Jordan Thomas space down the right flank.

The 21-year-old sent a fizzing cross towards Mason Bloomfield at the front post, but he couldn’t get on the end of it and turn the ball home.

As both teams pushed to find a winner, the hosts went close when Mafuta beat Mitch Brundle on the left wing and sent it into the centre of the box.

The ball pinballed around before Mendy saw his deflected strike from a central position go wide of the mark.

Luke Garrard’s side nearly found a late winner when Danilo Orsi broke free following a Bees attack and played Mendy through.

The Wood’s No. 17 took the ball away from Harry Taylor and Thomas before firing back across goal to force Oxborough into a diving save and ensure it finished goalless at the LV Bet Stadium.

Boreham Wood: Taye Ashby-Hammond, Mark Ricketts ©, Josh Rees (Danilo Orsi 71’), Gus Mafuta, Scott Boden, Tyrone Marsh, Frankie Raymond, Jamal Fyfield, Dennon Lewis, James Comley, Jacob Mendy Mendy. Subs (not used): Joshua Roach, Adrian Clifton, Nile Ranger.

Bees: Aston Oxborough, Jordan Thomas, Jamie Turley ©, Ben Richards-Everton, Rob Hall (Wes Fonguck 86’), Mitch Brundle, Mason Bloomfield, Adam Marriott (Serhat Tasdemir 78’), Harry Taylor, Sam Beard, Sam Woods. Subs (not used): Jake Askew, Sam Granville, Ryan De Havilland.

Referee: Robert Massey-Ellis.

Attendance: 1,283 (520 away).