Home
About
News
Sport
Paper
Events
Wine Festival
Are you registered to vote?
Posted on
4 January 2022
Are you registered to vote?
You will soon receive a Household Notification Letter. Check that the electoral register information for your address is correct.
Contact us if the register needs to be updated.
To register to vote go to:
https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote
#YourVoteMatters
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
Advertise With Us
Home
About Us
News
Newspaper
Sport
Event Tickets
Events
Contact Us
Contributors