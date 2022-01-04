Feast of the Theophany
On Thursday, January 6, feast of the Theophany:
- His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas will preside at the Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom in Bayswater, London.
- His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene will preside at the Cathedral of All Saints in Camden Town, London.
- His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis will preside at the Cathedral of the Dormition of the Theotokos in Wood Green, N. London.
On Sunday after Theophany, January 9:
- His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas will preside over Matins, the Divine and the Blessing of the Waters at the Church of Holy Trinity and Saint Luke in Birmingham.
- His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene will preside at the Church of Saint George in Kingston-upon-Thames, Surrey.
- His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis will preside at the Church of the Holy Archangels in Margate.