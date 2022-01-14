On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, over 70 individuals from various parts of London attended the 1stArchdiocesan Lates organized by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain. The event was hosted at the historic Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom in Bayswater. During the gathering, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas reflected on the book, “Bad Religion”. Discussion was lead by the Rev. Dr. George Tsourous, Archdeacon, and Prof. Dr. Billy Christmas, King’s College London. The evening continued with a rich buffet of Mediterranean food and non-alcoholic beverages, fellowship, and a brief evening prayer.

The next Archdiocesan Late will take place at the Cathedral of Divine Wisdom on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 19:00. The focus of the presentation and discussion will be the book, “Wounded by Love: The Life and the Wisdom of St. Porphyrios”. Tickets to the event will be made soon available on the Archdiocesan Eventbrite page.

For more information, please contact this ministry’s organizer the V. Rev. Nephon Tsimalis at: [email protected]