APPLY TODAY TO BECOME A YOUTH PARLIAMENT MEMBER OR YOUTH AMBASSADOR FOR BARNET! (Open to ages 11-18)

It takes ONE person to spark a change in the world and that person could be you! 🌍🙌 Members of Youth Parliament work with their MPs, decision makers, councillors and local youth groups on the issues of greatest concern to young people.

If you could change the world for the better, how would you do it? 🤔

We want to know in no more than 200 words what you would campaign for and why. Think about the biggest issues affecting your friends and your community as these may be part of a bigger global problem.

All of your ideas count and we want to hear from as many young people as possible 🗣

To find out more, email: [email protected] To apply, visit: www.barnetukyp.co.uk. Applications close on 30 January.

Good luck! 😄

#BarnetYouth