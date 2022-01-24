Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl.

Sydnee, who is 17 and from Croydon, has been missing since Tuesday, 18 January and has not been in contact with her family, which is very out of character.

Sydnee is described as 5ft 7ins, of slim build with long brown hair.

She has connections with Kingston, Surrey and the Thames Valley area.

Sydnee was last seen wearing a black sleeveless jacket, denim top and jogging bottoms.

Sydnee may be at risk of harm and anyone with information should contact police immediately.

Anyone with information should phone 101 and quote CAD 5583/18Jan. You can also contact the Missing People charity in confidence.