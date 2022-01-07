Detectives investigating a racially aggravated public order offence on a London bus are appealing for the public’s help to identify a woman they wish to speak with.

At approximately 07:30hrs on Thursday, 23 September a woman boarded a Route 318 bus at Seven Sisters station heading toward North Middlesex Hospital.

When she failed to pay her fare she was challenged by a Transport for London officer.

The woman became aggressive and verbally abused the TFL officer and made racial comments toward him, still refusing to pay her fare.

The transport officer asked the woman for her name and address in order to report her and the woman refused to give her details and got off at the next bus stop.

Police Constable Dami Ademilola, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “The abuse directed at the young victim in this case left him feeling shocked and shaken – he was simply doing his job.

“Everyone should be able to travel on the bus network without fear of verbal abuse, racial or otherwise. There is no excuse for such offensive behaviour.

“I urge anyone who thinks they know this woman to call police at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 2823455/21.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.