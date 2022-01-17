Officers are appealing for information to help locate a missing girl from south-east London.

Nine-year-old Demi was reported missing from Greenwich shortly after 16:00hrs on Sunday, 16 January.

She is described as being around 4ft tall with long dark brown hair in a ponytail. She is believed to have been wearing light blue leggings and a blue or grey top. She is also thought to be carrying a rucksack covered in colourful dinosaurs.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 999, quoting reference 4434/16Jan.