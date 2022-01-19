Officers are today releasing this image to identify the next of kin of a woman who passed away at Northfield Underground station.

Monique Ribeiro, aged 45, very sadly suffered a cardiac arrest outside Northfield Underground station shortly before 7pm on Friday 17 December.

Paramedics attended, however sadly, despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monique was born on 19 November 1976 and was from Portugal, and it is also believed that she has relatives in South Africa. However, despite extensive enquiries officers have still not been able to identify any of her relatives to be able to inform them of this sad news.

To assist officers with their enquiries, this image of Monique is now being released.

Anyone who may have information about Monique is urgently asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 537 of 17/12/21.