Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in which a teenager was stabbed in Haringey.

Police were called at 16:32hrs on Monday, 24 January to reports of a disturbance involving a group of people in the Sainsbury’s carpark on Williamson Road in Finsbury Park, N4.

Upon arrival, a 15-year-old boy was found with serious injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and attempted robbery. He remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, from the North Area CID, which covers Haringey, is leading the investigation. He said: “This was a violent attack in the middle of a busy supermarket carpark. The young victim is extremely lucky to be alive. I know that the area was bustling with people at the time and I need these people to come forward to my investigation team.

“If you witnessed the disturbance or are in possession of any dashcam footage which may have captured the events I really need to hear from you as a priority. I assure you that all information will be acted upon.

“You may not wish to approach us directly and therefore I urge you to use Crimestoppers where all information is anonymous.”

There will be an enhanced police presence today and in the coming days in response to this incident in the affected area. Enquiries continue and crime scenes remain in place at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4792/24Jan.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111