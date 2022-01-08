Were you travelling on the A10 in the early hours of Saturday 8 January?Did you see a silver VW Golf travelling northbound?We’re appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision on the A10 northbound at Hoddesdon in the early hours of this morning, Saturday 8 January.

The incident happened between the junctions for Dinant Link Road and the A414 towards Harlow at around 3.15am and involved two vehicles a silver Volkswagen Golf and a white DAF HGV.

Sergeant Tom Daly, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit (RPU), said: “The VW Golf, a young man aged 18, sadly passed away at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. The driver of lorry was uninjured.

“We are working to establish exactly how this collision occurred and are appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time, who witnessed either the collision itself or the events leading up to it, to please get in contact.

“I would be especially keen to hear from you if you have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle. Please review the footage as a matter of urgency and send through anything you believe may be of significance.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report (opens in a new window), speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact (opens in a new window) or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference Op Naieo.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org (opens in a new window).

The A10 is likely to remain closed in both directions for much of the day. Please avoid the route.