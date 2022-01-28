Police are appealing for information after an elderly man was robbed of a valuable stamp collection.

At 22:20hrs on Thursday, 10 December 2020, the victim, a vulnerable 72-year-old man, was walking through the alleyway from Canning Square to Magpie Close in Enfield.

The suspect, an olive skinned male wearing a hooded top, walked past the victim, but then turned and grabbed him from behind taking his possessions.

The suspect went through the victim’s pockets and stole his wallet which contained his Freedom Pass and debit card, his mobile phone, an umbrella and a stamps collection worth around £5000. The stamps can been seen in the brochure images shown.

Detective Constable William Darko investigating said: “This was a cowardly offence committed against a vulnerable elderly gentleman who has been deeply affected by the incident.

“Sadly, we are well aware that the effects of becoming a victim of robbery can run far deeper than a loss of property.

“I know that some time has passed since this incident occurred and urge anyone who was offered the stamps for sale, or bought the stamps, to contact police immediately, if you don’t want to speak directly to police call Crimestoppers, but please do make the call.”

Anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 8285/10DEC20.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org