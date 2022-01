Apoel FC reached the last eight of the LFA Trophy after beating North West London team Grenfell in a very exciting game 6-2 the Apoel goals came from Danny Coolridge 2, Geoege Lutayaa, Alex Addia, Alex Michaelides and Darios Andreou. Apoel will now meet Doverhouse Lions away in the quarter Final.the game will be played on Sunday 6th February 2022.