Alzheimer’s Society is urging fundraisers in London to take on a new challenge in 2022 and join hundreds of people walking to stop dementia in its tracks at Trek26 London.

By signing up to a 13 or 26-mile trek across bustling streets, quiet green spaces and of course the iconic River Thames on Saturday 28 May, avid hikers and beginners alike can experience the capital like they’ve never seen it before.

There’s never been a more important time for London residents to don their walking boots and go the distance to raise vital funds for life-changing dementia support. Alzheimer’s Society’s services, including the Dementia Connect support line, have been used over six million times since the start of the pandemic but too many people in London are still facing dementia alone. Money raised from Trek26 London will help ensure that Alzheimer’s Society can reach those living in London who need it most.

Sign up or find out more at alzheimers.org.uk/Trek26