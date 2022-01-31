Statement by the Central Committee of AKEL

The Plenary of the Central Committee of AKEL that met today discussed the issue of the Presidential Elections and the Party’s strategy for change in the governance of the country. In his introductory speech, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL, Stefanos Stefanou, outlined the political landscape in which the Presidential Elections will take place and set out the political framework for the Party’s next steps. Through the long and creative discussion that took place, the political framework and the roadmap concerning the programmatic priorities, the objective for forging cooperation and the procedure to be followed were all unanimously approved.

The unanimous assessment of the C.C. is that change in governance is more urgent than ever. Cyprus cannot withstand the continuation of the Anastasiades government, either with Averof Neophytou or Nikos Christodoulides. The ruling DISY party is delivering a society more unequal and unjust than ever before. A state with institutions undermined and the rule of law more eroded than ever. A country stuck in many deadlocks. And a Cyprus closer to partition than ever before.

What is critically at stake is whether our country will continue to slide down this path or whether a new beginning will be begin for our country. A new beginning that will reverse the disastrous course on the Cyprus problem. A new beginning that will restore the rule of law and democracy in our country and free Cyprus from the predatory economy, that will put forward a programme that prioritises the labour and social rights of our people, education, health, green transition and digital transformation. AKEL and the Left will continue to be at the forefront of this new beginning.

At the same time, AKEL is ready for a cooperation with other political forces based on principles that will share the goal of achieving change in government and a new progressive course for our country. Our assessment is that a majority already exists within Cypriot society in favour of change. The forces of the opposition have a duty to respond to this demand.

The Central Committee of AKEL authorised the Party leadership to enter into consultations with the opposition parties and to explore the possibility of forging cooperation based on convergences on the core issues that determine the course of the country and the people.

In the coming weeks, AKEL will proceed to engage in a broad dialogue with the thousands of Party members, friends and fellow fighters from the broader left spectrum and the New Forces. The result of this dialogue, as well as the consultations with the other opposition parties, will be the subject of the next plenary of the Central Committee, which will determine the final steps for a decision to be taken.

The hope of the Cypriot people for a new beginning in the country can and must become a reality. With optimism and a sense of responsibility, AKEL is at the forefront of this effort. For progressive change. For Cyprus. For the people.