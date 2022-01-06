Home
Posted on
6 January 2022
As you get older, you might feel you can’t remember things or solve problems as easily as you used to. Don’t worry. Keep yourself as active and alert as possible.
For tips on how to keep your memory active, see the Ageing Well Guide
https://mylife.enfield.gov.uk/…/ageing-well-guide.pdf
#AgeingWellEnfield
