JKA and Enfield Council have just received planning permission to create 600sqm new temporary affordable workspace in Angel Edmonton.

Over the next five years, as the Joyce and Snell’s Estate awaits comprehensive regeneration, Angel Yard will transform derelict garages and an adjacent laundry yard into 35 small, individually let units.

Launch It, who operate a lively enterprise hub just down the road in Tottenham, will offer workspaces at an affordable rate in conjunction with targeted business support, as well as managing a new community space at the heart of the scheme.

The project is just one part of a £2.2 million programme of works supported by the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund, which will also include the creation of a school street just to the north of the workspaces, an upgrade of the nearby Fore Street Library to support additional community and cultural events, and public realm interventions by local architects Fisher Cheng to reconnect the high street with its neighbourhood. Together, this suite of projects has been developed to address local concerns around public safety and a lack of access to skills and training.

The first artworks will be realised as part of the public realm programme in early 2022, while construction on new workspaces is due to begin in the spring. Throughout the project, Enfield Council is committed to working with local businesses and entrepreneurs to help them gain the skills to secure and manage public contracts.

Enfield Council’s Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “We are delivering a long-term programme of major regeneration works in Upper Edmonton, and I am pleased that we are able to move forward with this important project in Angel Edmonton to increase opportunities, particularly for younger people and create an area that people are proud to be a part of. The workspaces will support ongoing economic growth and will also help new enterprises to harness their creative ideas, enhance skills and training and encourage young people to make meaningful life-changing choices, in a vibrant, new setting.”

Project director for JKA Gabriel Warshafsky said, “The Fore Street Good Growth Fund projects are about a vision for a high street that is not just about retail, but also a place to learn skills, experience culture and connect with neighbours.”

Local architects Fisher Cheng said, “We couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this project on our local high street. The forthcoming garage workspaces will provide a vibrant injection of enterprise and culture for the local community. We are really looking forward to this part of Angel Edmonton being revitalised through the Good Growth Fund and beyond.”