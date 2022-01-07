In the last 14 days (21 December 2021 – 3 January 2022) 28,414 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, according to Cyprus National Surveillance Report issued on Friday.

The 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate is 3199.8 per 100,000 population. The median age was 28 years. Sex information was available for 25,855 (91%) cases, of which 52.3% were females, and 47.7% males.

By place of exposure, information was available for 27,850 (98%) cases, of which 3.6% were imported and 96.4% were locally-acquired.

Until January 3rd , 2022, 172,928 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed of which 647 died due to COVID-19 (case fatality risk: 0.4%).

Until January 4th , 2022, 218 people were still hospitalized (currently notified and among those diagnosed till January 3rd). The median age of patients still hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 62 years, 55.6% are males, and 34.8% are from Limassol district. Fifty-nine cases (36%) still hospitalised have comorbidities (out of 164 with available information).

Out of 36 cases in intensive care units (ICU), who are currently notified and diagnosed till January 3rd, 32 (88.9%) are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 64 (IQR: 56-70) years and 25 (69.4%) are males. Fourteen (41.2%) ICU patients have comorbidities (out of 34 with available information).

Over the last 14 days, 165,680 RT PCR and 1,280,012 rapid antigen tests have been performed (18,657.7 RT PCR and 144,145.5 rapid antigen tests per 100,000 population).

Among 28,414 cases diagnosed since December 21st, 2021, sex information was available for 25,855 (91%) cases, of which 52.3% were females, and 47.7% males. By age group, cases included 6,158 individuals aged 0-19 years-old (21.7%), 20,429 individuals aged 20-59 years (71.9%), and 1,826 individuals aged 60 years and older (6.4%), for one case age was not known. The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 28 years (IQR: 21-41 years). The median age of adult cases (≥ 18 years) is 31 years.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, district information was available for 25,573 (90%) cases, of which 11,974 (46.8%) were reported in Nicosia district, 6,352 (24.8%) in Limassol, 3,430 (13.4%) in Larnaca, 2,103 (8.2%) in Pafos, and 1,695 (6.6%) in Famagusta and 19 (<0.1) cases had residence abroad. In the last 14 days (21 December 2021 – 3 January 2022), epidemiological link information was available for 27,850 (98%) cases, of which 3.6% were imported and 96.4% (n = 26,848) were locally-acquired. Among cases diagnosed until January 3rd , 2022, 647 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until January 4 th, 2022 (Case Fatality Risk - CFR: 0.4%). The COVID-19 associated mortality is 72.9 per 100,000 population. Deaths occurred in 410 men (63.4%) and 237 (36.6%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 77 years. By district of residence, deceased cases were 222 (34.3%) from Limassol, 202 (31.2%) from Nicosia, 118 (18.2%) from Larnaca, 58 (9%) from Pafos, 38 (5.9%) from Famagusta, and nine deaths (1.4%) occurred among cases for which district information was not available or who had a residence abroad. The median time from date of sampling to death (due to COVID-19) was 14 days. Among cases diagnosed until January 3rd , 2022, 741 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until January 4 th , 2022 (CFR: 0.4%). The mortality (all-causes) for people with COVID-19 is 83.4 per 100,000 population. Deaths occurred in 472 men (63.7%) and 269 (36.3%) women; the median age of all deaths was 77 years. By district of residence, deceased cases were 261 (35.2%) from Limassol, 231 (31.2%) from Nicosia, 133 (18%) from Larnaca, 66 (8.9%) from Pafos, 41 (5.5%) from Famagusta, and nine deaths (1.2%) occurred among cases for which district information was not available or were reported among cases who had a residence abroad. The median time from date of sampling to death (all-causes) was 14 days. In total, 3.8% of people with COVID-19 received hospital care, as of January 4 th , 2022. The median age of hospitalized patients was 60 years. Excluding eight cases (0.1%) for which sex information is not available, hospitalized cases were mainly males. The median age of patients diagnosed till January 3rd and still hospitalized, due to COVID-19, as of January 4th , 2022 is 62 years (IQR: 48-71 years), 55.6% are males, and 34.8% are from Limassol district. Fifty-nine cases (36%) still hospitalised have comorbidities (out of 164 with available information). Overall, 725 cases (11% of all hospitalized patients) have been admitted to ICU. The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 66 years. ICU patients were mainly males (63.3%). The overall median length of stay in ICU (for all ICU cases) was 12 days. Until January 4th , 2022, and based on records which rapidly evolve, of those diagnosed till January 3rd , 36 cases are still in ICU (including deaths / discharged on that day). The median age of current ICU patients is 64 years and 25 (69.4%) are males. Fourteen (41.2%) ICU patients have comorbidities (out of 34 with available information). The number of cases currently in ICU is 4.1 per 100,000 population (as of January 4th , 2022, including deaths/discharged on that day). A total of 692 ICU patients (95.5% of all ICU patients) have been intubated - currently 32 (88.9%) patients in ICU are intubated (including deaths/discharged/extubated on that day). Until January 3rd, 2022, among cases alive, 85.6% of COVID-19 cases have recovered/released from isolation.