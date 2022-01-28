‘I wish the Greek Orthodox Community of Great Britain every blessing for 2022. As you come together to share the Vasilopita, I am reminded of the enormous contribution the Orthodox Community makes to this country. From the food bank of St Nektarios feeding the hungry in Battersea to the help of the Archbishop in encouraging everyone to come forward and take their booster jab. I look forward to the visit of His All-Holiness this year who is blessing our country with his presence — so I am confident 2022 will be a special year for us all.’