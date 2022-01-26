Eleni Panayi

(from Patriki, Cyprus)

26.04.1929 – 19.01.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eleni Panayi, married to Savvas

from Arnadi. She departed to be with her husband on 19 January 2022. She leaves behind her sons, Panagiotis, Michael, Andreas and daughter Athanasia. The funeral will take place on Friday 11th February at St Marys Greek Orthodox Church, Wood Green, at 1pm.

Internment with Savvas at New Southgate Crematorium, at 2.30pm and the wake will take place at Cypriot Community Centre, Earlham Grove, London N22 5HJ.

Donations to the Heart and Cancer Foundation https://www.bhf.org.uk

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family