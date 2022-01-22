Three thousand Haringey households will benefit from new, high-quality, energy efficient council homes as part of the first large-scale building programme of its kind in a generation.

The council is on track to have more than 1,000 homes at council rent completed or under construction by March this year, with the aim to build at least 2,000 more by 2031.

Councillors agreed the financial arrangements for the 10-year house building programme at the meeting of the Cabinet last night (18 January 2022).

The new era of council house building will be part-funded with £127m from the first round of the Mayor of London’s Affordable Homes Programme, the third highest grant in the capital, along with £120m from the Building Council Homes for Londoners scheme.

Responding directly to the climate emergency and to tackle ever increasing energy costs, sustainability and low carbon technology will be at the heart of the programme with CO2 emissions from new homes at least 50 per cent lower than current standards, and most achieving 70 per cent. Four current schemes are zero carbon.

Cllr Ruth Gordon, Cabinet Member for House Building, Placemaking and Development, said:

I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved in this programme to date and accepting this additional grant shows that housebuilding will be a central focus of the council going forward. We are committed to building safe, secure council homes for our residents.

The funding we now have in place will go a long way to supporting our efforts to provide 3,000 high quality council homes in the next decade, built to the very best green and design standards.

The figures speak for themselves with thousands of people living in temporary accommodation or deeply unsuitable housing. The impact of these homes on the people who will at last have a stable and genuinely affordable home cannot be overestimated, which is why it is our absolute priority to deliver this new generation of council homes.

So far, 171 homes have been completed and let as part of the Housing Delivery Programme.