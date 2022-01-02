The Health Ministry reminds everyone that new regulations are in place for airport arrivals at the Republic as of January 4th. All passengers, regardless of their vaccination scheme, are asked to present a negative PCR 48 hrs prior to their departure.

Regulation applies also to all passengers travelling on the 4th or those who have filled out their CyprusFlightPass within 48 hrs prior to January 4th.

Ministry also reminds that all passengers, regardless of their vaccination scheme will have to undergo a PCR upon their arrival and they have to pay for the cost.

All passengers except those who had the booster shot administered, will have to undergo a rapid antigen test when 72 hours will be concluded from the date of their arrival .

Passengers who need to get tested with a rapid antigen test are those arriving from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Gernamy, Denmark, Greece, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Holland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Czech republic, Finland, Andorra, Monaco, Vatican City, San Marino, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Australia, Egypt, Argentina, Armenia, Georgia, USA, UAE, UK, Japan, Indonesia, Jordan, Israel, Canada, Qatar, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Colombia, Kuweit, Belarus, Lebanon, Bahrain, New Zealand, South Korea, Omman, Ukraine, Uruguay, Peru, Rwanda, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia and Chile.

Grey zone countries (Special Permission):

All other countries who are not included in the list above, are considered grey zone countries and special permission is required.

For the Grey Category countries, entry into the Republic of Cyprus is only allowed for the following categories of passengers:

1. Cypriot citizens and family members (alien spouses and their underage children),

2. European citizens and citizens of European Economic Area countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway) and Switzerland,

3. Persons legally residing in the Republic,

4. Persons entitled to enter the Republic under the Vienna Convention, and

5. Third country nationals who are allowed to enter the Republic of Cyprus following a special permission from the Republic, as this is defined in the Quarantine Decree (N.9) of 2021, as this is modified each time.

Passengers arriving in the Republic of Cyprus from the Grey Category countries (Special Permission) shall remain in mandatory self-isolation or mandatory quarantine for a period of fourteen (14) days or alternatively, in mandatory self-isolation or mandatory quarantine for a period of seven (7) days provided that they undergo another Covid-19 test (at their own expense) on the 7th day and the result comes back negative.

All passengers arriving from grey zone, ages 12 and over need to show a negative PCR 48 hrs priot to their departure, regardless if they are vaccinated or not and need to undergo another PCR upon their arrival. They need to cover the cost.

Grey zone passengers need to self isolate for 14 days or for 7 days but in this case they need to undergo a PCR test the 7th day

and pay for the cost.

In addition to the above regulations and measures , the Ministry reminds all passengers that regardless of the country of their departure and regardless of their vaccination scheme, a certificate of prior infection or any negative test, they need to be tested again upon their arrival with a PCR test and pay for the cost.

Passengers who, the last 14 days have visited or travelled through the following countries, are not allowed into the Cyprus Republic: South Africa,

Namibia,

Lesotho,

Kingdom of Eswatini,

Zimbabwe,

Mozambique,

Malawi

Botswana

For further information on people who are exempt from the prohibition and the procedure they should follow please visit: https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/uploads/26112021_apagorefsieisodouneametallaxi_EL.pdf.

It is also noted that all passengers, regardless of the country’s category, including those holding a valid certificate of vaccination, are obliged to apply for the CyprusFlightPass within 48 hours before the departure of their flight. Moreover, for the protection of public health and the monitoring of the epidemiological situation, passengers of selected flights (including passengers holding a vaccination certificate) may undergo a random laboratory molecular testing carried out by the Ministry of Health.



CNA/KCH/EPH/2022