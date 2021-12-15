Part of the ground floor of a terraced house was damaged by fire. One woman was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

Station Officer Adam Wells, who was at the scene, said: “The fire wasn’t visible from the front of the property on arrival, but we could hear smoke alarms sounding. As we made our way to the back of the building, we could then see a fire in the front room.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus immediately gained access and quickly rescued a woman who was in the hallway. Crews worked incredibly hard to bring the fire under control as swiftly as possible.”

The Brigade was called at 2025 and the fire was under control by 2104. Fire crews from Enfield, Edmonton and Chingford fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.