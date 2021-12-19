Gardene De Carvalho, 43, (17/10/1978) of Feline Court, East Barnet was found guilty on Friday, 17 December, at Wood Green Crown Court.

She was sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment but with a 16 month discount on account of her previous good character. She was disqualified from driving for four years.

At around 21:35hrs on 29 June 2020, 13-year-old Victoria Carson was walking along the pavement of Longmore Avenue, East Barnet when she was struck by a Fiat 500 being driven by De Carvalho.

De Carvalho was in the second year of a nursing degree at university with a vocational placement at a London hospital. However, in addition she was found to be working two other paid full-time jobs, one working nights at a care home and another as a private carer in the day.

It was established during the investigation that De Carvalho had worked approximately 440 hours between 1 June 2020 and the day of the collision, 29 June 2020. She routinely drove her car to her various jobs despite not having the correct insurance cover.

During the trial De Carvalho claimed that she had ‘blacked out’ just prior to the collision and ‘had no memory’ until shortly afterwards. The prosecution case was that she had fallen asleep due to the excessive hours she had been working.

The police team, notably DS Matt Smith, DC Linda Rothera and DC Paul Chase, were commended by the judge, HHJ Kaul QC, for their work.

DS Smith said: “De Carvalho seemed to feel entitled to drive around London, regardless of her fitness to be behind the wheel. Her refusal to take responsibility for using the roads safely led to the death of a young girl, and my thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with Victoria’s family.

“This tragic case should serve as a reminder to all drivers. It is your legal responsibility to ensure that you are entirely fit to drive and not putting yourself and others in danger. Failing to accept that responsibility can destroy lives and lead to your imprisonment.