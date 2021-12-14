Sadly, a woman has died following a flat fire on Summerhill Road in Tottenham.

Part of a three-roomed flat on the first floor of a mid-terrace building was damaged by fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman via an internal staircase. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The Brigade was called at 1536 and the fire was under control by 1708. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Tottenham, Stoke Newington, Holloway and Hornsey fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.