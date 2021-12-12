This weekend will be decisive as far as the course of the measures against COVID-19 is concerned, as 500 students and members of the community in Limassol were called to take PCR tests after three students tested positive for the Omicron variant on Friday and another two on Saturday.

The possibility of variations in the measures already announced on 2 December cannot be ruled out, according to the Ministry of Health.



Health Ministry Spokesman, Constantinos Athanasiou said 500 students and citizens from the community were notified to take PCR test at the school where the three students who returned home from an overseas programme tested positive. Already, two tested positive this morning with the Omicron variant after 300 PCR tests.

Those positive said Athanasiou, who might be possible Omicron cases will be led to mandatory state quarantine. The three students are already isolating at a rehabilitation centre in Tersefanou, near Larnaca. A total of 17 positive COVID cases were sent to Tersefanou, including the two who tested positive for the Omicron variant. The first three Omicron cases are also isolating there.



The state quarantine issue will be on the agenda of the Cabinet meeting on Monday.



Asked by CNA about possible new measures, the Health Ministry spokesperson said they do not have something specific unless things change this weekend.

He said the Minister is in communication with experts. Some clarifications or facilitation could be taken. “If someone tests positive and is possibly an Omicron case then they will be going to state quarantine. He/she is obliged” Athanasiou said, adding that this will be on the Cabinet’s agenda as well as the vaccination of ages 5-11.

He also said that it is possible, that there will also be variations in the measures announced that will be in force from December 15.

Asked what will happen with students returning to Cyprus for the Christmas holidays and if they can get the booster shots before the end of the six-month period from the second dose, Athanasiou said that unofficially they can receive the booster shot from 5 months and two weeks at walk-in centres.

Meanwhile, Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School Petros Karayiannis told CNA that there is a possibility of those who have completed five months from the second dose to be able to get the booster shot.

He too said the measures will not change significantly and urged people to get the third dose since “it seems that the third dose can handle the virus a lot better”.

He said the possibility of vaccination with the booster dose at five months in Cyprus may soon be announced. In the walk-in centers they already allow people who have completed the 5.5 months period to take the shot.

Regarding the three Omicron cases located in Limassol, Dr. Karayiannis said the point is to locate the people the three students came in contact with. For this reason, “we need thorough tracing at this time, at least to find them as soon as possible and isolate them. Whether this is possible, this, we don`t know,” he added