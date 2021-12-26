George Karageorgis from Lefkoniko passed away yesterday Christmas day Saturday December the 25th 2021 at the age of 92.

He was born the son of Kyriakos and Myrofora Karageorgis he was one of five siblings two brothers Michael and Odysseas and two sisters Leda and Niki.

He leaves behind his wife Maro, daughters Nevi and Rhea and grandchildren George, Victoria and Alex and sister Niki.

His son Kyriakos sadly passed away in 2017.

George was well known within our community.George with his brothers Michael and Odysseas were the owners of the World renown restaurant the Elysee in the West End of London.

In 1962, George, Michael and Odysseas Karageorgis bought the Elysee off their Uncle Varnava. Under new direction, the brothers delved into family values, incorporating traditional live Greek music entertainment and delectable Mediterranean cuisine. The restaurant evolved into a leading Greek institution, one of Central London’s most significant cultural contributors and late night scenes.

The Elysée’s continued success in the 1960s saw visits from His Royal Highness Prince Philip and the 1966 England World Cup winning team to celebrate their victory, amongst many other high profile guests such as The Beatles and Muhammad Ali.

Many a time you would see George dancing with the glaases on his head which he was well known for.

After a remarkable 48 years, the three brothers retired handing the baton to cousins Giggs Karageorgis, Kyriacos Pattihis, Kerry and Alex Karageorgis,

Parikiaki extend their condolences.