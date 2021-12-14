Theophanis (Fanis) Ioannou

(from Kalochorio, Larnaca)

15.11.1935 – 05.12.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved husband, father and grandfather Fanis (Theophanis) Ioannou, passed away on 5th December 2021 at the age of 86.

Fanis was born in Cyprus and came to England in 1954 where he trained as a barber in Charlotte Street. He later moved to the restaurant business and was the proud owner of Pholia and Greek Village in the West End, central London and later The New Pholia in Kings Cross. In 1966 he married Charita and they spent 55 years together, working hard and raising their daughter Maria and later helping to raise their grandchildren, Alexandra, Sophia & Theo. He was an exceptional and loving husband, father & grandfather. Fanis will be remembered by all for his restaurants and for being a loving and generous man. He will remain forever in our hearts. The funeral will take place on Friday 7th January 2022 at 11.30am at St Katherine’s Church, Friern Barnet Lane, N20 0NL. Followed by the burial at 1pm at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London, N11 1JJ.

Θεοφάνης (Φάνης) Ιωάννου

(από Καλοχωριό, Λάρνακας, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε ότι ο αγαπημένος μας σύζυγος, πατέρας και παππούς Φάνης (Θεοφάνης) Ιωάννου, έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 5 Δεκεμβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 86 ετών.

Ο Φάνης γεννήθηκε στην Κύπρο και ήρθε στην Αγγλία το 1954 όπου εκπαιδεύτηκε ως

κουρέας στην Charlotte Street. Αργότερα μετακόμισε στην επιχείρηση εστιατορίων και ήταν

ο περήφανος ιδιοκτήτης του Pholia και του Greek Village στο West End, στο κεντρικό Λονδίνο και αργότερα του The New Pholia στο Kings Cross. Το 1966 παντρεύτηκε τη Χαρίτα και πέρασαν 55 χρόνια μαζί, δουλεύοντας σκληρά και μεγαλώνοντας την κόρη τους Μαρία και αργότερα βοηθώντας στο να μεγαλώσουν τα εγγόνια τους, Αλεξάνδρα, Σοφία & Θεοφάνης. Ήταν ένας εξαιρετικός και στοργικός σύζυγος, πατέρας και παππούς. Ο Φάνης θα μείνει στη μνήμη όλων για τα εστιατόριά του και για έναν τρυφερό και γενναιόδωρο άνθρωπο. Θα μείνει για πάντα στις καρδιές μας. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 7 Ιανουαρίου 2022 στις 11.30 π.μ. στην εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane, N20 0NL και η ταφή στη 13:00 στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, Λονδίνο, N11 1JJ.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family