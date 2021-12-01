Prodromos Ekkesies

(from Pelendri Limassol – Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Prodromos Ekkesies on Friday 12.11.2021, at the age of 73. Prodromos leaves behind his beloved wife Stella, two daughters Vicky and Nikoletta, his sister Eleni (lives in Cyprus), his nephews and nieces and many relatives and friends. The funeral will be held on Friday 17.12.2021 at the Church of St. Demetrius at Edmonton Logan Rd N9 0LP, at 11.30am. Burial follows in Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street N9 9HP, at 1pm. A wake will be given at the cemetery. In the church there will be a donation box the funds to be given to the British Lung Foundation.

Πρόδρομος Εκκέσης

(από το Πελένδρι Λεμεσού – Κύπρος)

29.8.1948 – 12.11.2021

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Προδρόμου Εκκέσης την Παρασκευή 12.11.2021, σε ηλικία 73 ετών. Ο Πρόδρομος αφήνει πίσω την αγαπημένη του γυναίκα Στέλλα, δύο κόρες, τη Βίκυ και τη Νικολέττα, την αδελφή του Ελένη (διαμένει στη Κύπρο) τα αδελφοτέχνια του και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 17.12.2021 στον Ιερό Ναό του Αγίου Δημητρίου στο Edmonton Logan Rd N9 0LP, στις 11.30 π.μ. Ακολουθεί η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton, Church Street N9 9HP, στη 1 μ.μ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο. Στην εκκλησία θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεών του οποίου έσοδα θα δοθούν στο British Lung Foundation.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family