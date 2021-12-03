Kyriakoulas (Koulas) Kyriakou

(from Skarinos, Cyprus)

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of our beloved sister Koula Kyriakou, on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the age of 48. Koula was much loved by everyone who knew her. She leaves behind her siblings Andrea, Christina, daughter-in-law Katy, son-in-law Ian, nieces Elli, Joseph, Demetris, Mario and Sotiris. The body of the deceased Koula will be repatriated to Cyprus from where the funeral will take place at the Church of Panagia Odigitria in Skarinou on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Κυριακούλας (Κούλας) Κυριακού

(από Σκαρίνου, Κύπρος)

04.05.1973 – 15.11.2021

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον ξαφνικό θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας αδελφής Κούλας Κυριακού, την Δευτέρα 15 Νοεμβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 48 χρόνων. Η Κουλά ήταν προσφιλής και αγαπητή σε όλους όσοι την γνώριζαν. Αφήνει πίσω τα αδέρφια της Ανδρέα, Χριστίνα, νύφη Καίτη, τον γαμπρό της Ian, τα ανίψια Έλλη, Joseph, Δημήτρη, Μάριο και Σωτήρη. Η σορός της κεκοιμημένης Κούλας θα επαναπατρισθεί στην Κύπρο όπου θα γίνει η κηδεία στον Ιερό Ναό Παναγίας Οδηγήτριας στη Σκαρίνου το Σάββατο 04 Δεκεμβρίου 2021.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

