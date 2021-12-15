Georgina (Mirofora) Polycarpou

(from Ardana, Cyprus and then London for over 60 years)

10.01.1935 – 23.11.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Georgina (Mirofora) Polycarpou on Tuesday 23rd November 2021, at the age of 86. She leaves behind her sons Chris and Philip, her three daughters-in-law Maria, Maria and Paskie, her 8 grandchildren Andrew, Nico, Vasos, Erene, Dimitri, George, Demetri, Rebecca and their partners and

4 great grandchildren Paul, Theodore, Flora and Alexander. Georgina will be laid to rest close to her beloved first born son Paul. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 21st December at St John the Baptist, Wightman Road, at 12 noon and the burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery, N11 1JJ (Agia Sophia area). The wake will be held at the Cemetery. Flowers are welcome.

Τζωρτζίνα (Μηροφόρα) Πολυκάρπου

(από την Άρδανα, Κύπρος και μετά το Λονδίνο για πάνω από 60 χρόνια)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Τζωρτζίνας (Μηροφόρας) Πολυκάρπου την Τρίτη 23 Νοεμβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 86 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τους γιους της Χρήστο

και Φίλιππο, τις τρεις νύφες της Μαρία, Paskie και Μαρία, τα 8 εγγόνια της Αντρέα, Νίκο, Vasos, Erene, Δημήτρη, Γιώργο, Δημήτρη, Rebecca τους συντρόφους τους και τα 4 δισέγγονα της Paul, Theodore, Flora και Alexander. Η Τζωρτζίνα θα αναπαυθεί κοντά στον αγαπημένο της πρωτότοκο γιο Πωλ. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 21 Δεκεμβρίου στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, στις 12 το μεσημέρι και η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, N11 1JJ (περιοχή Αγίας Σοφίας). Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

