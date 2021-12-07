George Michael

(from Dhali, Nicosia, Cyprus)

19.03.1933 – 16.11.2021

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father and grandfather George Michael aged 88, widower of Andriani Michael. He leaves behind daughters Mary

and Kate, Son-in-law Daniel, Grand-daughters Louise and Charlotte, sister Lisa, cousin Androulla, and many relatives and friends. Much loved husband, father and grandfather, he touched our lives with love, kindness and a gentle spirit, he will be greatly missed by us all. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 15.12.2021 at 10am at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Mary’s, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, London, N22 8LB and the burial at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London N9 9HP. The wake will take place at his home. Flowers, or donations to Alzheimers Research UK or the North London Hospice are welcome.

Γιώργος Μιχαήλ

(από Δάλι, Λευκωσία, Κύπρος)

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα και παππού Γιώργου Μιχαήλ σε ηλικία 88 ετών, χήρος της Ανδριανής Μιχαήλ. Αφήνει πίσω τις κόρες του Μαίρη και Κέιτ, τον γαμπρό του Ντάνιελ, τις εγγονές του Λουίζ και Σάρλοτ, την αδερφή του Λίζα, την ξαδέρφη του Ανδρούλλα και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Αγαπημένος σύζυγος, πατέρας και παππούς, άγγιξε τη ζωή μας με αγάπη, καλοσύνη και ευγενικό πνεύμα, θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους μας. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 15.12.2021 στις 10 π.μ. στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, Λονδίνο, N22 8LB και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London N9 9HP. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο σπίτι του. Λουλούδια ή δωρεές στο Alzheimers Research UK ή στο North London Hospice είναι ευπρόσδεκτα.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family