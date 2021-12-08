Eleftheria Moyseos

(from Larnaca, Cyprus)

26.10.1922 – 21.11.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce that our cherished Eleftheria Moyseos (formerly Christou)

passed away on 21st November 2021, at the age of 99. Eleftheria was born in Larnaca, Cyprus on 26th October 1922, and came to England on her own when she was just 15 years old.

She lived through World War II and contributed to the British war effort as a talented seamstress.

Eleftheria was the widow of Paschalis Moyseos of Achna, a beloved mother to Helen and Mary, an adored grandmother to Sarah, Christina and Nicholas (who affectionately knew her as “Stedda”) and a dear great-grandmother to Archie and Theo. Her funeral will take place on Wednesday 15th December at 13:00 at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas, 60 Godolphin Road, London W12 8JF, followed by the burial at Chiswick Cemetery, Staveley Gardens, W4 2SA at 14:30.

Ελευθερία Μωϋσέως

(από Λάρνακα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Ελευθερίας Μωϋσέως (το γένος Χρήστου) η οποία απεβίωσε στις 21 Νοεμβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 99 ετών. Η Ελευθερία γεννήθηκε στη Λάρνακα της Κύπρου στις 26 Οκτωβρίου 1922, και ήρθε μόνη της στην Αγγλία σε ηλικία 15 ετών. Έζησε τον Δεύτερο Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο και εργάστηκε για τους βρετανούς στρατιώτες ως ταλαντούχα μοδίστρα. Η Ελευθερία ήταν χήρα του Πασχάλη Μωϋσέως από την Άχνα. Ήταν η αγαπημένη μητέρα της Ελένης και της Μαρίας, ήταν η λατρεμένη γιαγιά της Σάρας, της Χριστίνας και του Νικόλα (την ήξεραν ως “Stedda”) και ήταν μια αγαπητή προγιαγιά για τον Άρτσι και τον Θίο. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 15 Δεκεμβρίου στη 13:00 στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία

του Αγίου Νικολάου, 60 Godolphin Road, London W12 8JF, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Chiswick Cemetery, Staveley Gardens, W4 2SA στις 14:30.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family