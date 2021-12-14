Demetra Pafiti (Nicolaou)

(from Kaimakli, Cyprus)

27.07.1939 – 03.12.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce that our cherished Demetra Pafiti passed away on 03.12.2021 aged 82. Demetra leaves behind her three children Michael, Nick and Helen, her grandchildren Kirsty, Dimitri, Theodosia (Suzi), Molly and Sophia. Also, great granddaughters Daisy and Adelynn and many other relatives and close friends. She was loved by all that knew her and will be truly missed. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 22nd December 2021 at 11.30 at The Greek Orthodox Church of the Archangel Michael, 8 Westbrook Cottages, Westbrook, Margate, CT95BE.

The burial will be at Margate Cemetery Manston Road Margate CT9 4LY.

