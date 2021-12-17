Christopher Christou

(from Varosi Cyprus, London UK)

22.02.1949 – 22.11.2021

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Christopher Christou on Monday 22nd November 2021 aged 72.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Alex, children Savva, Bobby, and Sofia along with daughter-in-laws Kate and Lisa, son-in-law George, his grandkids Charlotte, Eleanor, Marianna, Harry and Alexia and sister Sofoulla, along with many other relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 23rd December at 12noon, at The Greek Orthodox Church of St Barbara, St Phanourius and Paul the Apostle, Salisbury Avenue, Southend-on-Sea, SS0 7AU, there is a carpark 2 minutes away called Hamlet Court Road Carpark, Hamlet Court Road, SS0 7UA. Followed at Wickford Cemetery, Park Drive, Wickford, SS12 9DH at 2pm. The wake will follow at Shotgate Community Association, Bruce Grove, Shotgate, SS11 8QZ from 2.30pm.

Instead of flowers we please ask you to donate to the British Heart Foundation either using our just giving page at www.justgiving.com/ChrisChristou1 or alternatively we will have a donation box at the church.

Χριστόφορο Χρήστου

(από Βαρώσι Κύπρου, Λονδίνο Η.Β)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Χριστόφορου Χρήστου τη Δευτέρα 22 Νοεμβρίου 2021 σε ηλικία 72 ετών.

Θα λείψει πολύ στην σύζυγο του Άλεξ, τα παιδιά του Σάββα, Μπόμπι και Σοφία, νύφες του Κέιτ και Λίζα, γαμπρό Τζορτζ, εγγόνια Σάρλοτ, Ελεονώρα, Μαριάννα, Χάρι και Αλεξία, αδελφή Σοφούλα και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Πέμπτη 23 Δεκεμβρίου στις 12 το μεσημέρι, στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Αγίας Βαρβάρας, Αγίου Φανουρίου και του Αποστόλου Παύλου, Salisbury Avenue, Southend-on-Sea, SS0 7AU. Υπάρχει χώρος στάθμευσης, 2 λεπτά μακριά από τον ναό το Hamlet CourtRoad Carpark, Hamlet Court Road, SS0 7UA. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο Wickford Cemetery, Park Drive, Wickford, SS12 9DH στις 14:00 και θα ακολουθήσει παρηγοριά στο Shotgate Community Association, Bruce Grove, Shotgate, SS11 8QZ από τις 14:30.

Αντί για λουλούδια, σας παρακαλούμε να κάνετε εισφορά στο British Heart Foundation είτε χρησιμοποιώντας τη ιστοσελίδα μας www.justgiving.com/ChrisChristou1, διαφορετικά θα υπάρχει κουτί δωρεών στην εκκλησία.