Christina (Tinou) Payne (Phili)

( from Dhavlos, Famagusta)

2nd March 1929 – 27th November 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and Auntie, Christina Payne. She leaves behind her two children Julie and Andreas, her son in-law Mick and daughter in law Mandy. Six Grandchildren and three Great Grandchildren.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 23rd December 2021 at 12pm at The Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Nectarios, 19 Wycliffe Road, Battersea, London, SW11 5QR. This will be followed by the burial at Streatham Cemetery, Rowan Road, SW16 5JG.

Χριστίνα (Τήνου) Payne (Φυλή)

(από τον Δαυλό Αμμοχώστου)

Με μεγάλη μας λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς, προγιαγιά, αδελφής και Θείας, Χριστίνα Payne. Αφήνει πίσω τα δύο παιδιά της Τζούλι και Ανδρέα, γαμπρό Μικ και τη νύφη της Μάντι. Έξι εγγόνια και τρία δισέγγονα.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Πέμπτη 23 Δεκεμβρίου 2021 στις 12 μ.μ. στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Νεκταρίου, 19 Wycliffe Road, Battersea, Λονδίνο, SW11 5QR. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο Streatham Cemetery, Rowan Road, SW16 5JG

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family