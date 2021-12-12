Christalla Mintikki Aristidou

(from Akanthou, Cyprus)

We are heartbroken to announce the death of our beloved mother Christalla Mintikki Aristidou who passed away peacefully on Tuesday 23rd November 2021. Christalla was born in her much-loved village of Akanthou, Cyprus and came to the UK in the early 1960’s where she met and married our father, Takis. She was a hard worker and a talented and resourceful homemaker who remained independent, proud, caring and dignified right to the very end.

She was a devoted wife and mother who leaves behind her two sons Dinos and Andros, her daughter Mariella and her three beloved grandchildren Zoe, Melanie and Sofia.

She was a cherished aunt, a close friend to many and she will be greatly missed. The funeral will take place on 23rd December at 12.30pm, at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, 21 Trinity Road London N22 8LB, and the burial at 2.00pm, at New Southgate Cemetery Brunswick Park Road London N11 1JJ. The wake will take place at 3.00pm, at St. Barnabas Greek Orthodox Church Hall next to St. Mary’s Church. For those wishing to send flowers, please contact Burgeon Floral Design, 108 Cockfosters Rd, Barnet, EN4 0DP, 020 8441 6661 . For those wishing to make a donation, the family kindly request donations to the Royal Free Hospital on: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/InMemoryofChristallaAristidou.

Please wear masks in church. Covid-19 restrictions apply.

Χριστάλλα Μιντίκκη Αριστείδου

(από την Ακάνθου Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας Χριστάλλας Μιντίκκη Αριστείδου, η οποία απεβίωσε την Τρίτη 23 Νοεμβρίου 2021. Η Χριστάλλα γεννήθηκε στο πολυαγαπημένο χωριό της Ακάνθου της Κύπρου και ήρθε στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο στις αρχές της δεκαετίας του 1960 όπου γνώρισε και παντρεύτηκε τον πατέρα μας, τον Τάκη. Ήταν μια σκληρά εργαζόμενη και μια ταλαντούχα και ικανή νοικοκυρά που παρέμεινε ανεξάρτητη, περήφανη, καλόκαρδη και δίκαιη μέχρι το τέλος. Ήταν μια αφοσιωμένη σύζυγος και μητέρα που άφησε πίσω της τους δύο γιους της Ντίνο και Άνδρο, την κόρη της Μαριέλλα και τα τρία αγαπημένα της εγγόνια Ζωή, Μελάνι και Σοφία. Ήταν μια αγαπημένη θεία, στενή φίλη με πολλούς, και θα της λείψει πολύ. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί

στις 23 Δεκεμβρίου στις 12.30μ.μ., στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, 21 Trinity Road London N22 8LB, και η ταφή στις 2.00μ.μ., στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery Brunswick Park Road London N11 1JJ. Η αφύπνιση θα γίνει στις 3.00μ.μ. στην Αίθουσα της Ελληνικής Ορθόδοξης Εκκλησίας του Αγίου Βαρνάβα προς την εκκλησία της Παναγιάς. Για όσους επιθυμούν να στείλουν λουλούδια, επικοινωνήστε με το Burgeon Floral Design, 108 Cockfosters Rd, Barnet, EN4 0DP, 020 8441 6661 . Για όσους επιθυμούν να κάνουν μια δωρεά, η οικογένεια ζητά δωρεές στο Royal Free Hospital στη διεύθυνση: www.justgiving. com/fundraising/InMemoryofChristallaAristidou.

Παρακαλούμε να φοράτε μάσκες στην εκκλησία. Ισχύουν περιορισμοί Covid-19.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family