Andrianou Tsangari

21/07/1932-3/12/2021-Assia

It is with great sadness and heavy heart that we announce the death of our beloved, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister Andrianou Tsangari that died on the 3 December at the age of 89. She leaves behind her 3 children son Demetri, daughters Ekaterini and Artemis, 10 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

Andrianou was born at the village of Assia on 21st July 1932 and she came to England in 1958 with her husband Yiannis. She was well known in the community, particularly in Haringey where she lived from 1965, she began as a tailoress and progressed in the 1960s into her own dry-cleaning business until her retirement.

She was a very much-loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, always willing to help with a smile in her face. She will be greatly missed but never be forgotten.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 5th January 2022, at Apostolos Barnabas Wood Green N22 at 10.00am and the burial at New Southgate Cemetery at 11.30am.the Wake will take at the Cemetery. There will be a donation box at the church, for those who wish to donate.

Let her memory be eternal

Ανδριανού Τσαγγάρη

(από την Άσσια, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς, προγιαγιάς και αδερφής Ανδριανού Τσαγγάρη που απεβίωσε στις 3 Δεκεμβρίου

σε ηλικία 89 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τα 3 παιδιά της, τον γιο της Δημήτρη, τις κόρες της Αικατερίνη και Άρτεμις, 10 εγγόνια, 7 δισέγγονα, συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η Ανδριανού γεννήθηκε στο χωριό Άσσια στις 21 Ιουλίου 1932 και ήρθε στην Αγγλία το 1958 με τον σύζυγό της Γιάννη. Ήταν πολύ γνωστή στην παροικία, ιδιαίτερα στο Haringey όπου ζούσε από το 1965, ξεκίνησε ως ράφτρα και δημιούργησε τη δεκαετία του 1960 στη δική της επιχείρηση ατμό-καθαριστηρίου μέχρι τη συνταξιοδότησή της.

Ήταν μια πολυαγάπητη μητέρα, γιαγιά, προγιαγιά και αδερφή, πάντα πρόθυμη να βοηθήσει

με ένα χαμόγελο στα χείλη. Θα μας λείψει πολύ αλλά δεν θα ξεχαστεί ποτέ.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 5 Ιανουαρίου 2022, στην εκκλησία του Απόστολου Βαρνάβα στο Wood Green N22 στις 10.00 π.μ. και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate στις 11.30 π.μ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο.

Στην εκκλησία θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί εισφορών για όσους επιθυμούν

Αιωνία της η μνήμη.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family