Andriana Sofokli

10.01.1938 – 25.11.2021

It is with broken hearts and overwhelming great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved wife, mother, yiayia, Andriana Sofokli born 10th January 1938 in Milia, Famagusta, Cyprus.

She came to England in 1960 with her husband and 3-year-old daughter mastering a talent for seam stressing. The most selfless person there ever was and instrumental in the raising of her children and grandchildren and even her own mother, leaving a legacy that can never be matched.

Andriana was the devoted wife to Sofoklis, the beloved mother to Kyriaki, Helen, Maria and her son Kyri; son in laws George, Chris, Simios and daughter in law Kim; the adored yiayia to Anthea & Andreas, Sof & Emily, Andrea & Stephen, Xpisto, Maria, Nick, Kane & of 8 great grandchildren which brought her the greatest happiness.

Our mother’s funeral will take place 10am Monday 20th December at her special church St John the Baptist Church Wightman road N8 OLY. The burial will take place at New Southgate Cemetery N21 1QA at 11.30am. Due to COVID-19 the wake to honour her life will be at the cemetery. In loving memory of our beloved mother, your presence, flowers or donations for The British Heart Foundation are welcome.

Ανδριάνα Σοφοκλή

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας, γιαγιάς, Ανδριάνας Σοφοκλή η οποία γεννήθηκε στις 10 Ιανουαρίου 1938 στη Μηλιά Αμμοχώστου, στην Κύπρο. Ήρθε στην Αγγλία το 1960 με τον σύζυγό της και την 3χρονη κόρη της να έχουν ταλέντο στη ραφή των ρούχων. Το πιο ανιδιοτελές άτομο που υπήρξε ποτέ η οποία συνέβαλε στην ανατροφή των παιδιών και των εγγονιών της, ακόμη και της ίδιας της μητέρας της, αφήνοντας μια κληρονομιά που δεν μπορεί να συγκριθεί. Η Ανδριάνα ήταν η αφοσιωμένη σύζυγος του Σοφοκλή, η αγαπημένη μητέρα της Κυριακής, της Ελένης, της Μαρίας και του γιου της Κύρη, γαμπροί Γιώργος, Χρήστος, Simios και νύφη Kim, η λατρεμένη yiayia της Anthea και του Αντρέα, του Sof και της Emily, του Αντρέα και του Stephen, του Χρήστου, της Μαρίας, του Νίκο και του Kane, αλλά και για τα 8 δισέγγονα της που της έφεραν μεγάλη ευτυχία. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 10π.μ. τη Δευτέρα 20 Δεκεμβρίου στην εκκλησιά του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή στο Wightman Road N8 OLY. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery N21 1QA, στις 11.30 π.μ. Λόγω του COVID-19, η παρηγοριά θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο. Στη μνήμη της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, τα λουλούδια ή οι δωρεές σας είναι ευπρόσδεκτα και θα δοθούν στο The British Heart Foundation.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

