Andreas Christoforou

(from Gastria, Cyprus)

02.02.1932 – 07.12.2021

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved husband, father, grandad, great grandad and Master Builder Andreas Christoforou who died at home peacefully, with his family by his side on Tuesday 7 December 2021, aged 89. He leaves behind his wife Elpida, his children Christopher and Georgina, his four grandchildren Charlie, Adrienne, Elena and

Isabella, and great grandchildren Céline, Amélie and Cristian, son-in-law George and daughter-in-law Effi. The funeral will take place on Friday 31 December 2021, at 10am, at the Church of Ayia Katerina, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL, and the burial will be at 11:30 at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. We invite you to join us in our final farewell to Andreas.

Ανδρέας Χριστοφόρου

(από Γαστριά Κύπρου)

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο ενός αγαπημένου συζύγου, πατέρα, παππού, προπάππου και πρωτομάστορα Ανδρέα Χριστοφόρου ο οποίος απεβίωσε ειρηνικά στο σπίτι του, έχοντας στο πλευρό του την οικογένειά του την Τρίτη 7 Δεκεμβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 89 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Ελπίδα, τα παιδιά του Christopher και

Georgina, τα τέσσερα εγγόνια του Charlie, Adrienne, Elena και Isabella και τα δισέγγονα Céline, Amélie και Cristian, τον γαμπρό George και τη νύφη Effi. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2021, στις 10 π.μ. στην Εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL, και η ταφή στις 11:30 στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. Σας προσκαλούμε να συμμετάσχετε

στο τελευταίο μας αντίο στον Ανδρέα.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family