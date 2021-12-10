Anastasia Spirou

(from Agios Georgios, Agathiotis, Limassol Cyprus)

17.01.1947 – 17.11.2021

It is with the heaviest of hearts, that we announce the passing of our beloved Anastasia on 17th November 2021. She came to London in 1967 to marry the love of her life Theoharis Spirou and begin a new life.

Anastasia was preceded in death by her beloved husband Theoharis Spirou. She is survived by her daughter Nicol and her husband David, Son Spyros and his wife Anna and three grandchildren, Christian, Alexander and Natalia, and many other family members and dear friends. Anastasia’s family was her world, and her generous and kind spirit will be missed by all that knew her. She will be laid to rest on the 20th December 2021. A church service will be held at 11.30am at Panayia Greek Orthodox Church in Wood Green N22 8LB and the burial will be at New Southgate Cemetery at 1pm.

We thank you for the many wonderful memories and your courageous spirit will never be forgotten. We love you. We will never forget you.

