Anastasia Ioannou

(from Yerani, Cyprus)

25.10. 1940 – 23.11. 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother and grandmother, Anastasia Ioannou. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Andreas, her daughters, Georgina, Ioanna and Christina, son-in-laws and nine grandchildren. She was a strong, incredible woman who was completely devoted to her family. She will always hold a special place in our hearts. The funeral will take place on Tuesday the 21st of December 2021, at 10.30pm, at The Greek Orthodox Church of St. Mary’s, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB. The burial and the wake (due to Covid safety) will take place at 12pm, at The New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. There will be a collection box on the day and a JustGiving page for those who would like to donate to Dementia UK. www.justgiving.com/fundraising/anastasia-ioannou1940.

Αναστασία Ιωάννου

(από Γεράνι, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας και γιαγιάς, Αναστασίας Ιωάννου. Αφήνει πίσω τον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο, Ανδρέα, τις κόρες της, Γεωργία, Ιωάννα και Χριστίνα, γαμπρούς και εννέα εγγόνια. Ήταν μια δυνατή, απίστευτη γυναίκα που ήταν απόλυτα αφοσιωμένη στην οικογένειά της. Θα έχει πάντα μια ξεχωριστή θέση στις καρδιές μας. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 21 Δεκεμβρίου 2021, στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, στις 10.30πμ, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, Λονδίνο N22 8LB.

Η ταφή και η αφύπνιση (λόγω της ασφάλειας του Covid) θα πραγματοποιηθούν στις 12μ.μ., στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

Θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεών την ημέρα της κηδέιας και μια σελίδα JustGiving για όσους θέλουν να κάνουν δωρεές στο Dementia UK. www.justgiving.com/fundraising/anastasia-ioannou1940

