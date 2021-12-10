Alexandros Antoniou

(from Agios Andronikos, Cyprus)

05.01.1933 – 29.11.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alexandros Antoniou, on Monday 29 November 2021, at the age of 88. He leaves behind his three daughters, Lynn (Athina), Mary (Mirafora), Debbie (Dimitra) and son Tony (Antonis) and seven grandchildren, Alex, Michael, Lewis, Josh, Elliott, Christopher and Laura. He will be laid to rest on Thursday 30 December 2021 at The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Andrew, Kentish Town Road, London NW1 9QA at 12.30pm and then onto New Southgate Cemetery at 2.30pm.

This will be followed by a celebration of his life at The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, New Southgate, N11 1NL.

For further information contact: Lynn – 07930960630, Mary – 07939442813

Αλέξανδρος Αντωνίου

(από τον Άγιο Ανδρόνικο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Αλέξανδρου Αντωνίου, τη Δευτέρα 29 Νοεμβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 88 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω του τις τρεις κόρες του, την Λιν (Αθηνά),

την Μαίρη (Μιραφόρα), την Ντέμπι (Δήμητρα) και τον γιο Τόνυ (Αντώνης), επτά εγγόνια, τον Άλεξ, τον Μάικλ, τον Λιούις, τον Τζος, τον Έλιοτ, τον Κρίστοφερ και την Λόρα.

Θα κηδευτεί την Πέμπτη 30 Δεκεμβρίου 2021 στον Ιερό Ναό Αποστόλου Ανδρέου στο Kentish Town Road, Λονδίνο NW1 9QA στις 12.30μμ και στη συνέχεια στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate στις 14.30μμ. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, New Southgate N11 1NL.

Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες επικοινωνήστε: Lynn – 07930960630, Μαίρη – 07939442813

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

