Aristeidis Peppas

(Achladeri, Evia, Greece)

24.07.1942 – 05.12.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Aristeidis Peppas who died peacefully on Sunday 5th December 2021 at the age of 79. Aristeidis was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and leaves behind his wife Panayiota Pitrou (from Lefkoniko, Cyprus), three daughters Anna, Vaso and Yianoulla,

three son-in-laws and his six grandchildren, along with many relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 30th December 2021 at 12:00pm at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Demetrius, 2 Logan Road, London N9 0LP. He will be laid to rest at 14:00pm at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London N9 9HP. A wake will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Demetrius hall after the burial. Flowers are welcome and there will also be a donation box at the church for our chosen charity, British Heart Foundation. You can also donate to the British Heart Foundation through our JustGiving page online at:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aristeidis-peppas

Αριστείδης Πέππας

(από Αχλαδερή Εύβοια, Ελλάδα)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού, Αριστείδη Πέππα ο οποίος απεβίωσε ειρηνικά την Κυριακή 5 Δεκεμβρίου 2021

σε ηλικία 79 ετών. Ο Αριστείδης ήταν ένας αφοσιωμένος σύζυγος, πατέρας και παππούς και αφήνει πίσω την σύζυγό του Παναγιώτα Πήτρου (από το Λευκόνικο Κύπρου), τρεις κόρες την Άννα, την Βάσω και την Γιανούλλα, τρεις γαμπρούς και έξι εγγόνια, μαζί με πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 30 Δεκεμβρίου 2021 και ώρα 12:00μ.μ. στον Ελληνικό Ορθόδοξο Ναό του Αγίου Δημητρίου, 2 Logan Road, Λονδίνο N9 0LP και η ταφή στις 14:00 μ.μ. στο κοιμητήριο του Έντμοντον, Church Street, London N9 9HP. Μετά την ταφή θα δοθεί η παρηγοριά στην αίθουσα της Ελληνικής Ορθόδοξης Εκκλησίας του Αγίου Δημητρίου. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα και θα υπάρχει επίσης ένα κουτί δωρεών στην εκκλησία με όλα τα έσοδα να πηγαίνουν στο British Heart Foundation. Μπορείτε επίσης να κάνετε δωρεά στο British Heart Foundation μέσω της σελίδας μας JustGiving στο διαδίκτυο στη διεύθυνση:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aristeidis-peppas

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family