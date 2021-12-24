It is with great sadness that we learned of the unexpected passing away of Lena Melanidou, musician and conductor of the “Bicommunal Choir for Peace in Cyprus”.

Lena’s passing away is a huge loss both for the cultural life and affairs of Cyprus, but especially for the movement of rapprochement. Lena, as the conductor of the “Bicommunal Choir” since 1998, inspired dozens of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots to sing for the cause of peace and hope for the reunification of Cyprus. She has been a symbol of the Choir from its first difficult years of operation to date.

AKEL has worked closely with Lena herself and the ‘Bicommunal Choir’, supporting their multifaceted work. AKEL we will continue to support cultural activity for the construction of peace towards this end.

Sadly, Lena leaves without seeing the vision of the reunification of our homeland being realised. Our promise is to continue building the vision and the prospect of a reunited and federal Cyprus.

AKEL expresses its sincere condolences to her family and to those who have passed through the ranks of the ‘Bicommunal Choir’ over the years.