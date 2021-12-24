Due to the rapid increase in Omicron cases in the United Kingdom, all passengers entering the Republic of Cyprus from the United Kingdom over the age of 12 and regardless of vaccination coverage or previous illness are required to do the following:

they must remain in self-isolation at their place of residence until PCR test results are issued and confirmed negative. In case of a positive result, they must remain in self-isolation and await instructions from the Epidemiological Surveillance & Infectious Diseases Control Unit of the Ministry of Health.upon arrival, they will receive a package containing 5 self-tests, which they must use even if they test negative in the PCR test performed at the airport. They must conduct a self-test every day upon arrival except on the third day (see next paragraph). In case of a positive result, they need to contact their Personal Doctor in Cyprus to refer them for a free PCR test at their local Public Health Clinics. If they do not have a Personal Doctor in Cyprus they may contact the Coordination of Public Health Clinics directly via email [email protected] The email must contain their name, surname, phone number, ID number, date of birth and province, as well as a photo of their positive self-test.if, within 72 hours of arrival, the previous day’s tests (PCR and rapid self-tests) show a negative result, they must perform a free rapid test at the Mobile Control Units of the Ministry of Health or in an authorized clinic of their own choice by presenting their boarding pass and ID. The result should be sent to the email [email protected]

Officials are advising citizens to be especially careful during the first few days after their arrival in Cyprus. They must limit social contacts especially with those in vulnerable groups and continue to observe personal protection measures such as the use of masks, hand hygiene and maintaining their distance from people.