The United Nations intend to host a reception at Ledra Palace, with the participation of Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, on the occasion of the new UNSG’s Special Representative, Colin Stewart`s arrival in Cyprus.

The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has learned that it has not yet been finalized whether the reception will take place, and this will depend on whether the two leaders are willing to attend it as well as on the COVID-19 epidemiological situation.

If it takes place, this will happen on December 14 at 1900, and a total of 30-40 persons will be invited – apart from the leaders, the members of their negotiating teams and the Ambassadors of the UN Security Council five permanent member states.

No official invitations have been extended, but the two sides have been informed about the UN’s intention to bring the two leaders together on the occasion of Stewart’s arrival.

The UN official will be informed whether the two leaders are willing to attend such a reception during separate meetings he will have with them by the end of this week.

He will also meet this week with members of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) in Cyprus and UN peacekeepers in Nicosia and other areas of the island.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.