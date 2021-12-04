Diaspora leaders of the Cypriot, Armenian, Egyptian and Kurdish communities met in North London on Sunday 28 November to discuss shared issues in the UK and areas to enhance their ongoing cooperation.

The organisations represented included the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, the Armenian National Committee of the UK, the Egyptian Council in the UK and the Kurdish People’s Democratic Assembly of Britain.

Participants had a productive and friendly discussion, exploring ways to further build people to people connections and initiatives to support their respective diasporas, especially during challenging times such as the Coronavirus pandemic.

During the meeting, the Diaspora Leaders expressed the shared desire to promote global peace, democratic rule and respect for international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

Participants included the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK President Christos Karaolis and Vice President Bambos Charalambous; the Armenian National Committee of the UK Chair Annette Moskofian; the Egyptian Council in the UK Operations Manager and Advisor Raphael Shalaby; the Kurdish People’s Democratic Assembly of Britain Co-Chair Elif Sarican and; the Assistant Executive Secretary of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, Adrian Patsalos.