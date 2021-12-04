Grown in Britain since the Iron Age, Broad beans – or Fava beans – are delicious and nutritious. They have a slightly sweet, earthy flavour and are loaded with vitamins, minerals, fibre and protein. They’re thought to offer impressive health effects, such as improved motor function and immunity.

Health benefits of fava beans, backed by science, include helping with Parkinson’s Disease symptoms, helping prevent birth defects, they contain immune-boosting nutrients, are beneficial for bone health, may improve symptoms of Anemia and high blood pressure, may aid weight loss and may help lower cholesterol.

Broad/fava beans are known as Koukia (koo-KYAH) in Greek.

Split dried fava beans are easy to cook and don’t need soaking; the beans cook from dry in about 30 minutes.

In Cyprus, they are eaten through the year and traditionally accompanied with tsakistes (green cracked olives), salted fish, onions and crusty bread.

Ingredients:

500g dried split broad beans

2 large bundles of chard or spinach, washed and chopped into large pieces

2 1/2 litres of water (approx)

Salt

Pepper

Virgin Olive oil

Lemon juice

Method:

Wash and strain the beans and then put them in a large pot with water. Bring to the boil and cook for about 25 minutes, skimming them.

Add the washed chard or spinach – you may need to add more hot water – season with salt and pepper, and simmer for about 10 minutes or until the leaves have softened.

To serve, remove with a slotted spoon into bowls. Add olive oil and lemon juice and serve accompanied with Cypriot green olives, onion, salted fish and bread.