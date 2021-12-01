A 52-year-old man will appear in court on Wednesday, 1 December charged with the murder of a father and daughter in Wood Green.

Achilleas Costa, 53 (25.04.69), of no fixed address, was charged on Tuesday, 30 November with two counts of murder. He will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 1 December.

At 09:37hrs on Sunday, 28 November, police were called to a property in Mayes Road, N22 after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupants.

On arrival, they found two people – a 61-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman – with stab wounds. The London Ambulance Service was called and both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

While formal identification is yet to take place, we are confident the deceased are father and daughter. Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.